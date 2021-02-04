Jasper Street Department reminding residents about occasional double trash days

Posted By: Ann Powell February 4, 2021

The Jasper Street Department is taking steps to keep its employees safe from the extreme cold weather.

The department will periodically run double trash and recycling/cardboard routes (2 crews running daily routes), to keep employees from extended exposure to unsafe temperatures.

Residents are asked to have their trash and recycling/cardboard items at the curb no later than 7 am on their specified day.

 

