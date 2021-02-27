87-yer-old John E. Stamm, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:07 a.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

John was born in Haysville, Indiana, on November 13, 1933 to Milford and Loretta (Baker) Stamm. He married Frances A. Mehringer on July 1, 1958, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

He was in the United States Navy and served from 1952-1956 during the Korean War era.

He was a member of the American Legion post #147 where he managed their softball team and a charter member of the Jasper Boys Basketball Booster Club,

He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and going to the ballgames, IU basketball and mowing grass. He umpired and coached many little league baseball games. He was a big supporter of Jasper sports. He enjoyed following his grandson, Carter in his sporting events.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Frances Stamm, Jasper, IN, one son; Jason (Amy) Stamm, Jasper, IN, one grandson; Carter Stamm, Jasper, IN, one brother; Larry Stamm, Haysville, IN.

Preceding him in death is one sister; Betty Stamm.

A funeral service for John E. Stamm will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March, 3, 2021, at the Becher Kluesner Funeral Home North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum. Ray Howard will officiate. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rights.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time at the Becher Kluesner North Chapel on March 3, 2021. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jasper Youth Baseball, Jasper Boys Basketball Booster Club, or to a favorite charity.