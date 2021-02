The juveniles involved in a fatal crash in Orange County have been identified.

The crash happened on County Road 500 North on Sunday night.

15-year-old Kyndell Bailey of Orleans and 16-year-old Jocelyn Phillips of Paoli were pronounced dead at the scene.

18-year-old Keeghan Jones and 15-year-old Trandon Blevins, both of Paoli, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.