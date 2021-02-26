Local law enforcement join statewide campaign to increase patrols in March

Law enforcement agencies across the state are urging Hoosiers to not push their luck next month.

The Jasper Police Department, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, and Indiana State Police Jasper Post are taking part in the “Full-Court Press” campaign.

The statewide campaign is named after a basketball defense strategy as a way to relate to the tournaments in March. It lasts until March 21st.

Officers are conducting high-visibility patrols showing zero tolerance for driving aggressively, going over the speed limit, or under the influence.

Despite having fewer drivers on the road in Indiana, 2020 was the third-largest year for traffic fatalities in the last decade.

Dangerous driving includes speeding, tailgating, and disregarding a traffic signal-which are all illegal in Indiana. It is also illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. Drivers less than 21 years old with a BAC of .02 or higher can be fined or have their license suspended for up to 1 year.

Hoosiers can avoid legal fees and criminal charges by:

-slowing down and following all posted speed limits

-don’t tailgate or drive aggressively

-put down the phone and avoid distracted driving

-buckle up- every trip, every time

-never drive impaired. If you plan on drinking, plan for a safe, sober ride home.

-if you are hosting a party, always offer alcohol-free beverages and make sure your guests leave with a sober driver or let them spend the night

-Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk. Take the keys and never let a friend leave your sight if you think they are about to drive while impaired.