Loogootee Police Holding Memorial Service for K-9

The Loogootee Police is having a Community Memorial Service for one of their former K-9s.

K-9 Roxy passed away due to health issues last week.

Captain Jason Hennett and Roxy worked together for over six years.

Roxy and Hennett became a certified narcotics team in April 2014.

Roxy was certified in locating methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine and was certified each year.

She was deployed 175 times to search buildings, vehicles, schools in Martin and Daviess counties, and luggage for school trips.

Roxy performed 14 demonstrations for the community and is responsible for 139 arrests.

The service takes place at 1pm on Saturday, February 6th, at the Martin County Community Building located at 2668 U.S. Highway 50 in Loogootee.