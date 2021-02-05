81-year-old Louise Jerger, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:21 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Louise was born in Jasper, Indiana on July 8, 1939 to Arnold and Anita (Herbig) Jerger.

She was a 1957 Jasper High School graduate and received her nursing degree from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Evansville, Indiana in 1960. In 1963 she received her license as a Certified Registered nurse and Anesthetist at St. John’s Hospital Springfield School of Anesthesia. She worked at hospitals including; St. Elizabeth Hospital in Belleville, Illinois, St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois and retired from Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana as a Nurse Anesthetist.

Louise is a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists and the Indiana Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

She was a Little Company of Mary Associate. She received the Memorial Hospital Little Company of Mary Award in 1996 and the Recognition of Positive Success Award in 2001. She served as a 4-H leader and camp nurse for approximately 10 years.

Lou will be remembered as the nurse who always prayed with her patients.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Ladies Sodality of Holy Family Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for A. Louise Jerger will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass time at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.