Manhunt in Perry County Continues

A search continues for a man in Perry County.

Officers are looking for 37-year-old Mark Grisby. Grisby is wanted on multiple felony warrants out of several counties and is a person of interest in multiple burglaries.

He was last seen in the area of Sugar Maple Road asking to use someone’s phone. The homeowner called police but Grisby was gone by the time police arrived.

Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white ball cap, and a green or grey jacket with a hood.

Police say that no one should approach Grisby if he is seen. Instead, 911 should be called.