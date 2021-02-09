Martin County Couple Arrested on Drug Charges

A couple in Martin County was arrested on multiple drug charges over the weekend.

On Saturday, Loogootee Police Department received a report of a suspicious vehicle at a residence on Doyle Avenue. When officers arrived, they made contact with the driver of the vehicle who was identified as 32-year-old Howard Phillips of Loogootee.

While talking to Phillips, officers noticed the odor of Marijuana coming from Phillips. Officers searched Phillips and found a bag containing around 55 grams of marijuana. After being taken to the Martin County Security, multiple small baggies containing methamphetamine, a syringe with meth in it, and a loaded 45 caliber handgun was found inside Phillips’ vehicle.

Police then searched a motel room that Phillips had been staying at. They found drug paraphernalia as well as marijuana.

Phillips was charged with Dealing methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony, Possession of methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony, Possession of a syringe, Level 6 Felony, Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 Felony, 2 counts, Dealing Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, Class A Misdemeanor, Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor, Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor.

26-year-old Shelby Harder of Loogootee was also arrested during the investigation. Harder was arrested on a Level 6 Felony Count of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony Count of Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Class A Misdemeanor Counts of Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia.