Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center announces Miranda Campbell as next DAISY Award Winner

A Memorial Hospital nurse is getting recognized for her compassion and care.

BSN and RN in House Supervision, Miranda Campbell was named the next DAISY Award Winner on Friday.

Campbell is described as being patient-focused, thoughtful, caring, courteous, and light-hearted.

Memorial Hospital says they are blessed to have Campbell as part of their caregiver family.

For more information on how you can nominate a nurse, visit mhhcc.org or contact Tammy Billings in Human Resources at (812)-996-0154.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is proud to be a DAISY Award Partner and recognizes one of their nurses each quarter with the award.

For more information about the DAISY Foundation, visit DAISYfoundation.org.