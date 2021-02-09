Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center announces new Memorial Hospital Foundation Director

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is welcoming a new director.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center announced Deidra Church as foundation director this week.

Church has over 10 years of philanthropy experience. In the past, she has worked at John Hopkins All Children’s Foundation in St. Petersburg, Florida, and several collegiate athletic programs in fundraising and special event planning.

Church is the daughter of John and Martha Church of Jasper.

She enjoys photography and spending time on the family farm in Martin County.

Memorial Hospital Foundation operates for the benefit of Memorial Hospital and its patients and follows the mission of The Little Company of Mary Sisters-USA, the sponsoring organization of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Church can be reached at (812)-996-8426 and email at dchurch@gmail.com.