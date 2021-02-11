Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Names Brenda Gehlhausen as Next GARDENER Award Winner

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has announced their next GARDENER Award recipient.

Brenda Gehlhausen is a guest liaison at Memorial hospital.

She is known for being compassionate, caring, and often praying with patients.

Memorial Hospital is blessed to have Gehlhausen as part of their family.

For more information about the GARDENER Award, visit mhhcc.org or contact Tammy Billings in Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department at (812)-996-0154.

The GARDENER Award was created as a result of the internationally known DAISY Award that recognizes the human-efforts nurses perform every day. Memorial Hospital is aware that it takes an entire team to function as a hospital. This includes but is limited to nurses, maintenance, billers, therapists, medical records, food service, etc. Every employee plays an important role every day. Nurses would not be able to provide the proper care to patients without the appropriate support.

The GARDENER Award was created to acknowledge incredible support staff that goes above and beyond his or her call of duty.