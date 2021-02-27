Memorial Hospital sponsoring PAD/AAA/Stroke combination screening

Memorial Hospital is hoping to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases with a new event.

The hospital is sponsoring Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), and stroke screenings on Tuesday, March 30th, from 8 am to 3:45 pm at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (Level 6).

Each screening is $90 and pre-registration is required.

A four-hour fast, including not smoking or chewing gum is also required.

A brief medical history will be collected to determine screening eligibility.

PAD screening participants will have their blood pressure readings taken in their arms and ankles.

AAA and stroke screening participants will have their blood pressure measured; have a monitor strip of their heart taken, and an ultrasound scan of their carotid arteries.

To register or for more information, call Memorial Hospital’s Phillip R. Dawkins Heart and Vascular Center at (812)-996-0553.