Mentors for Youth announces new board members

Mentors for Youth is welcoming to new board members.

Rachel Miller and Emily Uebelhor began serving on the board on January 1st.

“I believe the program is a great opportunity to get involved in our small community,” Miller says. “I can now support and grow the program even more as a board member.

Uebelhor grew up in Jasper, Indiana, and graduated from Jasper High School in 2014. She then went on to Indiana University and graduated with an elementary and special education degree in 2018. She is currently teaching Pre-K at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Uebelhor is currently a mentor through the Mentors for Youth program and has witnessed what a great impact the program has on our youth.

“I wanted to join the board because I believe it is an outstanding program and I want to continue to watch it grow,” Uebelhor says.

Effective January 1, 2021, the Mentors for Youth Board will consist of the following members:

Kristin Braun, President

Kelsey Menke, Vice President

Brent Pfister, Treasurer

Sarah Blackgrave, Secretary

Scott Franzel

Brittany McMahon

Donna Hopkins

Molly Jahn

Rachel Miller

Emily Uebelhor

Mentors for Youth is dedicated to facilitating mutually beneficial relationships between youth and volunteers for the purpose of enhancing individual lives and the community. The organization has been serving Dubois County for over 30 years, matching children with responsible adults for one on one mentoring.

Questions or inquiries may be directed to Ellen Corn at 812-482-2227.