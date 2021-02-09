Mitchell Man Arrested After Wreck Causes Death of Indianapolis Woman

An accident in Daviess County took the life of an Indianapolis Woman.

Tuesday afternoon, A Semi with a heavy flatbed trailer driven by 38-year-old Allen Weldy of Mitchell was traveling southbound on I69. Weldy was driving the semi from Bloomington to Crane and had missed his turn. Weldy decided that instead of going to the next exit he would make a U-turn at the crossover near the 84-mile marker. Weldy pulled into the crossover and stopped for a moment. His trailer was completely blocking the passing lane and partially in the driving lane.

An SUV being driven by 52-year- old Susan Yoo of Indianapolis was also traveling south just a short distance behind the semi. Yoo slammed on her brakes and attempted to avoid the semi-trailer but was unable to do so. The SUV collided with the trailer in a heavily overlapping same direction sideswipe. The SUV then slid off the roadway and down an embankment before coming to rest in a ditch.

Yoo was pronounced dead on scene.

Weldy was taken for a Certified Chemical test and found to have Methamphetamines in his blood. He was taken to the Daviess County Jail and incarcerated.