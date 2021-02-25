New COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Coming to Dubois County

Another COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is coming to Dubois County.

The Dubois County Health Department is hosting a mass vaccination clinic from 8am to 2pm on Saturday, March 13th, at the Jasper Middle School. The 2nd dose will be on April 10th at the school.

When parking, use the north side parking lot behind the school building.

This is available to anyone eligible for a vaccine according to the Indiana State Department of Health guidelines. Right now, the only ones who can get a vaccine are those who 60 years old and older, long-term care residents, first responders who have in-person contact with the public and licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers who have in-person contact with patients or infectious material in any healthcare setting.

To schedule an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov and choose Dubois county HD Jasper Middle VAX as the clinic site.

If you need help or don’t have internet access, call 211.