No serious injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Ferdinand

No serious injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash in Ferdinand.

26-year-old Jarrett Scott of Tell City was traveling behind 47-year-old Jason Martin of Ferdinand towards the State Road 162 and 18th Street intersection on Friday morning.

Scott told police he was trying to turn onto 18th street, fell asleep at the wheel, and failed to see Martin slowing down in front of him.

Both drivers complained of pain and evaluated by Memorial Hospital EMS at the scene and refused further treatment.

Scott’s 2000 Nissan is a total loss.

Martin’s 2005 Dodge Ram was owned by Dubois County Garage Doors and suffered around $10,000 in damages.

Scott was cited for following too closely.