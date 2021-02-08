87-year-old Norma L. Steffen of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021, in Miller’s Senior Living Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Norma was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on January 21, 1934, to Frank and Rose (Bische) Messmer. She married Lawrence Steffen on May 15, 1954, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana. He preceded her in death on November 17, 2005.

Norma and her husband were the owners of Steffen’s Floors and Furniture in Jasper for 38 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the St Ann’s Society.

She enjoyed dancing, crocheting, spending time with her dog, Lacie, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are four daughters, Karen (Scot) Blesch, Huntingburg, IN, Marcia (Gary) Schnell, Jasper, IN, Teri (Jim) Frieler, Jasper, IN, Denise Fischer, Indianapolis, IN, two grandchildren, Emily and Zach Fischer, five siblings, Sally Oeding, Huntingburg, IN, Hubert Messmer, Ferdinand, IN, Ann Hoffman, Huntingburg, IN, Bernie Mohler, Crawfordsville, IN, and Donald Messmer, Stendal, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are a son-in-law, Marvin Wilson, two sisters, Viola Schaefer and an infant, Leona Messmer and three brothers Virgil, Richard, and Orville Messmer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Norma L. Steffen will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the church on Thursday. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.