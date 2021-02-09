One person injured after shooting in Daviess County

One person was injured after a shooting in Daviess County on Tuesday morning.

Washington Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Jamestown Square Apartments just after 2 am.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck and shoulder.

The man was transported to Daviess County Hospital for treatment and released.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

No other information is being released at this time.