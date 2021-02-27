Dubois man seriously injured after car crashes into tree

One man was seriously injured and another is behind bars after a single-vehicle crash in Jasper.

28-year-old William Laswell of English was driving on South Clay Street early Saturday morning when he left the roadway, crashing into a tree.

The passenger, Aaron Ziegler of Dubois, suffered head and spine injuries. He was taken to Memorial Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Evansville.

Laswell showed signs of impairment and was transferred to Memorial Hospital for testing.

He tested .19 on a chemical test and tested positive for methamphetamine and THC.

Laswell was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with a felony count of OWI resulting in serious bodily injury of another person, and misdemeanor counts of OWI, and OWI endangerment.