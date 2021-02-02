Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on I-64 near Spencer/Warrick County line

Posted By: Ann Powell February 2, 2021

Indiana State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on I-64 near the Spencer-Warrick county line.

Troopers say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-64 at the 55-mile marker on Tuesday afternoon.

A reconstruction team and coroner have been called to the scene.

ISP is asking everyone who may be traveling in the area to use caution.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as more information is released.

Be the first to comment on "Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on I-64 near Spencer/Warrick County line"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*