Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on I-64 near Spencer/Warrick County line

Indiana State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on I-64 near the Spencer-Warrick county line.
Troopers say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-64 at the 55-mile marker on Tuesday afternoon.
A reconstruction team and coroner have been called to the scene.
ISP is asking everyone who may be traveling in the area to use caution.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as more information is released.
