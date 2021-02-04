Perry County Sheriff Home After Hospitalized with COVID-19

Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone is back home after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
The sheriff was transported to a hospital in Louisville last month after suffering complications associated with the virus.
Sheriff Malone is still recovering from the virus and is not overseeing any deputies.
Chief Deputy Eric Dickenson is overseeing the Sheriff’s Office and Perry County Detention Center until Sheriff Malone returns.
