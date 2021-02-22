Perry County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Man Who Fled from Deputy

Perry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man on the run.
Officers are looking for a white man that took off on foot from a deputy near Scout Road and the Girl Scout Camp yesterday.
The subject was wearing a white ball cap and a green or grey jacket with a hood.
He was last seen on Sugar Maple Road near Scout Road. Officers are in the area.
They say if you see this man, do not approach him as he could be armed.
