Princeton Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting

The Princeton Police Department is asking for information about a drive-by shooting.

It happened on the evening of January 27th, in the 500 block of North Seminary Street.

Police say a 1998 Blue Ford Mustang was driving northbound and fired shots into an occupied home.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are asking for information about the driver and passenger.

If you have any information, contact Captain Mike Hurt at the Princeton Police Department at (812)-385-3437 or by emailing princetonpolicedept@gmail.com.