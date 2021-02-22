Red Cross calls for healthy blood donors following severe weather

The American Red Cross is urging healthy blood donors to raise their sleeves.

Extreme winter weather has forced the cancellation of hundreds of Red Cross blood drives in 30 states, causing more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

In the River Valley Blood Services Region, which includes Central Kentucky and Southern Indiana, over 700 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected as more than 25 blood drives canceled across the region.

The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Local blood drives will take place in Ferdinand, Washington, Dubois, Jasper, Tell City, and Santa Claus. To view when and where these blood drives will take place, head to RedCrossBlood.org.