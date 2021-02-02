Right to Life Paper/Aluminum Can Drive To Take Place this Weekend

Residents have a chance to properly recycle their aluminum cans and paper this weekend.

The next Right to Life Paper/Aluminum can drive take place on Saturday, February 6th.

Those who live in Daviess County can bring their items to the Tractor Supply Company Parking Lot in Washington. This is the main location for the Paper Drive and is open from 9am to 1pm.

Other locations around the county will be open from 9am to 12 noon.

Martin County residents can bring their items to the Martin County Recycling Center between 9am and 12 noon.

Right to Life is also asking for volunteers for the event. If you can volunteer, even for one hour, contact Louis Kavanaugh Jr. at 812-486-3658. If you live in Martin County and can volunteer, call Van McAtee at 812-295-4251, or come out the day of the Paper Drive to the paper drive location.