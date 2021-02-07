Scholarship Opportunities Available Through Memorial Hospital Foundation

More scholarship opportunities are available for those interested in studying in the medical field.

Memorial Hospital Foundation is offering various medical scholarships, with help from the Dubois County Community Foundation.

A Scholarship Application must be completed by applicants and returned to the Memorial Hospital Foundation office by March 1st, 2021.

Applications are available at the Memorial Hospital Foundation Office on 9th Street in Jasper, and online at mhhcc.org under “Foundation.”

Scholarship recipients will be selected by a committee of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center staff members who are designated by the hospital. This committee will include, but is not limited to: the Director of Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Vice President of Patient Services, and a minimum of one Patient Services Director from Memorial Hospital.

To learn more about these scholarship opportunities, contact Memorial Hospital Foundation Director, Deidra Church, at dchurch@mhhcc.org, or by phone at (812)-996-8426.