65-year-old Scot L. Hoffman, of Ferdinand, passed away on Saturday, February 6th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

Scot was born February 5, 1956 in Jasper to Lester and Barbara Ann (Huther) Hoffman. Scot married Cheryl Schuler- Hall on September 17, 2004 in Ferdinand. Scot was a Welder and also worked at Prairie Farms. He enjoyed Indiana University Football and Basketball, Indiana Pacers and Indianapolis Colts Football. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Scot loved his dogs.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl of Ferdinand; two sons, Adam (Kathy) Hoffman of Troy and Jes (Elizabeth) Hoffman of Holland; a grandson, Cole Hoffman and 4 more grandchildren; two sisters, Brenda Miller of Jasper and Michelle Schmitt of Indianapolis.

Scot was preceded in death by both parents and a brother Danny Hoffman.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of arrangements.