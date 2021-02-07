Search Warrant in Crawford County Leads to Multiple Drug Arrests

A search warrant in Crawford County led to multiple drug arrests.

On Thursday, February 4th, Indiana State Police, English Town Marshal and Marengo Deputy Town Marshal executed a search warrant on a residence in Marengo. The execution of the search warrant discovered multiple items of illegal narcotics as well as drug paraphernalia.

A male and female were located inside the residence and identified as 42-year-old Thomas E. Vanwinkle of Marengo and 40-year-old Tracy Fentress of Milltown. Vanwinkle and Fentress were taken into custody and incarcerated in the Crawford County Jail.

VanWinkle was charged with multiple drug related felonies and misdemeanors.

Fentress was charged with one Level 6 Felony Count of Visiting a Common Nuisance.