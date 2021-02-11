Several local counties under TRAVEL WATCH

The recent winter weather is causing travel headaches throughout Southern Indiana.

Posey, Gibson, Dubois, Spencer, Perry, Crawford, Orange, and Lawrence are all under a TRAVEL WATCH.

This means that only essential travel, such as two and from work or in emergency situations is recommended and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

Vanderburgh, Pike, Knox, Daviess, and Martin counties are under a TRAVEL ADVISORY.

This means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas, because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution and avoid these areas.

Warrick County is currently under a normal travel status, but residents are asked to remain cautious when traveling.