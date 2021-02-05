The Spencer County Habitat for Humanity is hosting their Pork Chop Dinner & Silent Auction this year.
Due to COVID-19, the Pork Chop Dinner event will be drive-thru only at the Spencer County Youth & Community Center in Chrisney and will run from 1:00pm to 3:00pm CST on March 21st.
The silent auction will be run over Facebook. More details on the auction will be released at a later date.
For more information, email the Spencer County Habitat for Humanity at SpencerCountyHabitat@gmail.com.
Be the first to comment on "Spencer County Habitat for Humanity Still Hosting"