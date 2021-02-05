Spencer County Habitat for Humanity Still Hosting

The Spencer County Habitat for Humanity is hosting their Pork Chop Dinner & Silent Auction this year.

Due to COVID-19, the Pork Chop Dinner event will be drive-thru only at the Spencer County Youth & Community Center in Chrisney and will run from 1:00pm to 3:00pm CST on March 21st.

The silent auction will be run over Facebook. More details on the auction will be released at a later date.

For more information, email the Spencer County Habitat for Humanity at SpencerCountyHabitat@gmail.com.