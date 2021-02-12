Tell City receiving state grant for comprehensive planning

Tell City is receiving a state grant to help with comprehensive planning.

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs is awarding 13 planning grants totaling over $818,000 to communities to develop a specific plan to implement community and economic development projects.

The City of Tell City was awarded a $49,000 grant.

Comprehensive Planning grants are designed to aid communities in assessing assets and identifying opportunities to address current needs.

Each comprehensive plan includes a holistic view and potential opportunities to improve in the following areas: land use, government capacity, public services, economic development, and more.

For more information, visit in.gov/ocra/cdbg.