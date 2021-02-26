Traffic Stop Lands Two Chicago Residents in Jail

A traffic stop in Knox County landed two Chicago residents in jail.

Early Thursday morning, troopers with the Indiana State Police stopped a vehicle on US 41 near Vincennes for a traffic violation.

While officers spoke with those in the vehicle, 20-year-old Johan Jean and 23-year-old Jicah Ajao-Salami, they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found oxycodone, several unopened packs of marijuana, edible marijuana brownies, and three handguns. Two of the handguns were reported stolen out of Evansville. Jean and Ajao-Salami were arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where they are currently being held on bond.

Jean was charged with Theft of a Firearm, Carrying a Handgun without a License, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Ajao-Salami was charged with Theft of a Firearm and Carrying a Handgun without a License.