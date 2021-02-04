TRI-CAP navigators ready to assist with new healthcare open enrollment period

Residents have a new opportunity to enroll in health insurance for 2021, but only for a limited time.

The new COVID-19 open enrollment period starts on , 2021, and ends on , 2021.

If you need health insurance or know someone who needs health insurance, TRI-CAP offers free, local, and unbiased assistance to anyone needing to enroll in Medicaid or Marketplace health insurance.

Health insurance is more affordable than many people think. In Indiana, 43% of current marketplace consumers had plans available for 2021 that cost less than $50 per month, after financial help. 7 out of ten marketplace enrollees in Indiana received financial help that lowered their monthly health insurance premiums last year. In addition, 42% of enrollees also qualified for lower out-of-pocket costs for health care services.

Consumers enrolling in a plan are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage, with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups. All plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment, and maternity care. In addition, consumers receive free preventive care services, such as immunizations and health screenings. Testing and treatment of COVID-19 are considered essential health benefits and are covered by all HealthCare.gov plans.

TRI-CAP has certified Navigators who are trained and experienced in Medicaid and Marketplace enrollment. There is no cost for Navigator assistance. The health insurance landscape can be confusing, but free, local help is available. To make an appointment, please contact Navigators at:

Dubois and surrounding counties: Lesa Seng 812-482-2233, ext 145, lesa@tri-cap.net

Pike and surrounding counties: Judy Richardson 812-354-8721, ext 107 judy@tri-cap.net

TRI-CAP is also taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Navigation services are offered by telephone. TRI-CAP will start scheduling face-to-face appointments for clients who are willing to answer their COVID-19 screening questions and comply with their current COVID-19 safety protocols.

TRI-CAP’s health, housing, and educational services change lives, empower families, and improve communities. To learn more, go to www.tri-cap.net<http://www.tri-cap.net> or call 812-482-2233.