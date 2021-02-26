Two Arrested After Drug Arrest in Washington County

A Search Warrant Leads to A Large Methamphetamine Seizure

As part of an ongoing investigation, troopers with the Indiana State Police got a search warrant for a residence located on Pumpkin Center Road in rural Washington County.

While serving the search warrant, troopers located approximately 18 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of US Currency.

The homeowners, 48-year-old Raymond Collins and 52-year-old Deborah Mack-Collins were both arrested on numerous drug-related charges. Both were placed in Washington County Jail.

They face felony charges of Dealing with Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Corrupt Business Influence, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and misdemeanor charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.