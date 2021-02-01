Two Jasper men arrested for stealing credit card information

Two Jasper men were arrested in connection to a credit card skimming investigation last week.

32-year-old Yasmany Alvarez Corvea and 28-year-old Jose Rodriguez Martinez were pulled over for expired license plates on January 24th.

The men were detained after being questioned about an incident involving stolen credit card information.

Officers later executed a search warrant and located nine credit cards using stolen identifiers.

Police say the men used skimmers on gas pumps to steal the credit card information.

Coreva and Martinez were arrested and charged with 12 counts of theft, 12 counts of fraud, and 12 counts of fraud on a financial institution.

Coreva has been released from jail. Martinez is still being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

All fraud victims have been notified.

The Jasper Police Department recommends citizens regularly review their bank statements for possible fraudulent activity.