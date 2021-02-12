Two new COVID-19 related deaths; 12 additional cases reported in Dubois County

Two more Dubois County residents have died from the novel coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 12 additional cases on Friday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 5,812 and 104 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 6.5%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and wearing a mask.