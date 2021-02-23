Visit. Check-in. Get Rewards. IDDC launches Indiana State Nature Passport

Hoosiers have a new way to explore the natural wonders of Indiana.

The Indiana State Nature Passport was launched on Monday and was created by Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

“Indiana is blessed with unique places and remarkable natural features,” Crouch says. “From State Parks to forests and lakes, this passport includes almost 60 scenic locations to explore.”

This free “digital passport” encourages visitors to discover new places and enjoy the outdoors

Hoosiers can sign up for the passport online and receive custom prizes for visiting multiple designations around the state.

Visitors need to check-in by smartphone at one of the designations around the state.

Participants earn more awards by visiting more locations.

Those who sign up this week will get a free sticker.

Participants who check into 10 places will receive a pair of sunglasses. People who make 25 visits to any of the passport locations will earn a water bottle, and after 40 visits, a hat. If you check-in at all 50 locations on the passport, you’ll earn a backpack.

Visitors can also qualify for seasonal drawings throughout the year. You will be notified about these by email if you are signed up for the passport.

For more information, go to VisitIndiana.com/Explore.

The passport does not replace the entrance fee for state property. All prizes are available while supplies last.