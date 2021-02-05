78-year-old William “Bill” E. Borden, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Bill was born in Washington, Indiana, on June 23, 1942, to James and Marcella (Wilson) Borden. He married Donna J. Gray on April 23, 1960 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Bill worked as an over the road truck driver for many years. He drove for various companies. His last company was Servants.

He enjoyed spending time with family. He also enjoyed baseball and football, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.

Surviving are his wife, Donna Borden, Jasper, IN, one brother, Anthony “Tony” Borden, Jasper, IN, four children, Deborah Borden, Ferdinand, IN, William “Joe” Borden, Kennesaw, GA, Robert (Cheryl) Borden, Lawrenceburg, IN, Jennifer (Phil) Zimmerman, Petersburg, IN, nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one daughter, Lisa Lynn Borden, one brother, John Borden, and one grandson, Dustin Wells.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.