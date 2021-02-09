Winter Weather Puts Local Counties Under Travel Advisory

Winter Weather has caused some areas to issue special warnings for citizens.

Due to the snow and ice that has accumulated overnight, The Department of Homeland Security has put Knox, Daviess, Martin, and Orange Counties are under a travel advisory.

This is the lowest level of local travel advisory, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.

Areas like Pike, Dubois, Crawford, Perry, and Spencer Counties are currently normal, but that doesn’t mean to not take it carefully on the roadways.

As of right now, Dubois County has had no accidents because of the weather.

Remember, Ice and Snow, take it slow.