88-year-old Yoneko M. Bertke, of Fulda passed away Thursday February 11th 2021 at Memorial Hospital& Health Care Center in Jasper.

Yoneko was born July 31, 1932 in Tokyo, Japan. She was united in marriage to Bernard L. Bertke on July 29, 1959 in Tokyo. Bernard preceded her in death on September 10, 1994.

Yoneko was a member of Saint Boniface Parish and its Ladies Sodality, St. Meinrad Legion post 366 Auxillary, and Fulda Sportsman Club. Yoneko was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, origami, playing cards and cooking.

Surviving are one son, Daniel (Mary) Bertke of Dale, two daughters, Yvonne Bertke of Peru, IN. and Linda Bertke of St. Meinrad. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and four sisters.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday February 16th2021 at Saint Boniface Church in Fulda, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM CDT until the service time at the church.