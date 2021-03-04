4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

Dubois County is ending the work week with the daily COVID-19 case count in the single digits.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 4 new cases and no additional deaths on Friday.
The countywide total of COVID-19 cases is 5,987. 112 residents have lost their lives since the start of the pandemic.
The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 4.5%.
To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.
