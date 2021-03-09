9 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

Dubois County is ending the work week with a slight increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 9 new cases and no additional deaths on Friday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 6,018 and 114 deaths.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 4.1%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.