Alabama man arrested after pursuit in Gibson County

An Alabama man was arrested in Gibson County after leading police on a chase.

Sheriff Deputies noticed a motorcycle going over 100 miles per hour on US 41 on Sunday morning.

The driver, later identified as 34-year-old Jamie Stephen Davis of Russellville, Alabama, refused to stop and continued speeding onto State Road 65.

The chase came to an end when Davis stopped in the Town of Hazelton.

He was arrested and charged with resisting in a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, and reckless driving.