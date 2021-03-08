75-year-old Alice A. Niehaus, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Alice was born in Jasper, Indiana on May 12, 1945 to August and Lorene (Merkley) Buechlein. She married Joseph L. Niehaus on August 12, 1967 in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.

Alice retired as a WIC Clerk from the Dubois County Health Department after 30 years of service.

She was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, where she had served as a sacristan and on the bereavement committee. She was a member of the Jasper Circle of the Daughters of Isabella.

She and her husband were members of R.O.J.A.C. and Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

Alice enjoyed shopping, vacationing, walking, the Jasper Strassenfest, and spending time with family and friends, especially spending time and supporting her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband; Joe Niehaus of Jasper, two daughters; Molly Fischer (Troy), St. Meinrad, IN and Emily Hauser (Jason), Bretzville, IN, four grandchildren, Jack Fischer, Evan Fischer, Abby Hauser, and Luke Hauser, three sisters; Nancy Burton, Jasper, Doris Schmitt, Jasper, and Marilyn Buechlein, Indianapolis, two brothers; Raymond Buechlein, (JoAnn Frick), Ferdinand, Tom Buechlein (Rudie), Fort Mills, S.C., nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents and two brothers; Ernest and Richard Buechlein.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alice A. Niehaus will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 3:00 p.m. until the 4:00 p.m. Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Wednesday. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

