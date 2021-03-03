98-year-old Alvera J. “Vera” Graman, of Saint Meinrad passed away Tuesday March 2nd at Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Community in Jasper. Vera was born January 4, 1923 in New Vienna, Iowa to Dominic and Rose (Eikens) Becher. She was united in marriage to Jerome G. Graman on May 29, 1945 in Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church. Jerome preceded her in death on November 6, 1988.

Vera was a member of Saint Meinrad Parish, and its Ladies Sodality. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, Games and spending time with her grandchildren and siblings. She was a retired cook at the Archabbey Kitchen.

Surviving are two daughters, Barbara Eudy of Jasper, and Rebecca (John) Melton of Indianapolis. Two sons, Roger (Saundra) Graman of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Jeff (Karen) Graman of St. Meinrad. A daughter-in-law, Bonnie Graman of Fairfield, Ohio. Six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Two sisters, Eileen Seidl of St. Henry, Rose Ann Altman of Jasper, a sister-in-law, Valeria Becher of Jasper. Vera was preceded in death by one son, Richard “Rick” Graman, a grandchild, Sarah Graman, a son-in-law, Don Eudy, two brothers, Edwin and John Becher and two sisters, Loraine Gehlhausen and Esther Haas.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM CDT Saturday, March 6th in Saint Meinrad Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM CDT until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Meinrad Parish.