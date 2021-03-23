Android Phone Users Experience App Crashes; Samsung Has Fix For Issues

Android phone users have been experiencing app problems lately, but it seems Google has fixed it.

Monday afternoon, Android phone users suffered multiple crashes across different apps on the phone.

However, Google and Samsung have the fix.

The fix requires users to remove the Webview Update from their phone and restart it.

To do this, go to your settings, and then click on apps. Then click the three dots in the top right corner. Then click on Show System Apps. After that search for Android System Webview and select Uninstall Updates.