Anna Elizabeth Timberlake

She was born on October 27, 1948 to the late Frank diamond and Martha (Fairchild) Diamond in Mississippi.
Anna was retired from Walmart in Corydon after 25 years of service as a Dept. Manager.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gale Timberlake, and siblings; Butch Diamond, Fred Diamond and Suzy Bardaman.
Anna is survived by children Gary (Jennifer) Davis, Tammy Timberlake, Gale (Katrina) Timberlake II and Frank (Megan) Timberlake, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and siblings Mike Diamond and Lidita Diamond.
Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dillman-Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN.
