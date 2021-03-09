72-year-old Anna Elizabeth Timberlake, of Marengo, IN passed away at her home on , 2021 surrounded by her family.

She was born on , 1948 to the late Frank diamond and Martha (Fairchild) Diamond in Mississippi.

Anna was retired from Walmart in Corydon after 25 years of service as a Dept. Manager.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gale Timberlake, and siblings; Butch Diamond, Fred Diamond and Suzy Bardaman.

Anna is survived by children Gary (Jennifer) Davis, Tammy Timberlake, Gale (Katrina) Timberlake II and Frank (Megan) Timberlake, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and siblings Mike Diamond and Lidita Diamond.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Dillman-Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN.