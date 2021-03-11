Arrest Made in Princeton Attempted Murder Case

An arrest has been made regarding a shooting in Princeton.

18-year-old Malachi Billings of Princeton was booked into the Gibson County Jail on an attempted murder charge.

This is after Billings shot an 18-year-old man in Princeton Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was taken to Deaconess Gibson Hospital before being taken to an Evansville hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.