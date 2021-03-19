Bill reinstating certain suspended driver’s licenses passes Senate committee

A bill to reinstate certain suspended driver’s licenses is one step closer to the governor’s desk.

House Bill 1199 is sponsored by State Senator Mark Messmer and unanimously passed the Senate Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law this week.

The bill addresses driver’s license reinstatements for qualified Hoosiers who had their license revoked for financial reasons. These include failing to appear or pay, maintain insurance, or failing to pay child support.

It would provide a pathway for those who are struggling financially and have a suspended driver’s license by allowing it to be reinstated if they provide proof of future financial responsibility and agree to a payment plan.

The bill differentiates between crimes of poverty and crimes of contempt, and would not change the regulations to reinstate licenses for criminal suspensions, or for driving recklessly or under the influence.

It now goes to the full Indiana Senate for further consideration.