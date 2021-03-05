Birdseye Man Arrested in Warrick County After Cutting Man’s Throat

A Birdseye man was arrested in Warrick County after cutting a man’s throat.

On Thursday, February 25th, 50-year-old John Hamelin of Boonville, was dropped off at the Warrick Hospital because he had a laceration to his neck.

After being transferred to a hospital in Evansville, officers spoke with Hamelin about the incident, but he couldn’t give a full statement because of his injuries as well as the fact that he was intoxicated.

After investigating the incident, police were able to arrest 42-year-old Shane Schlacter of Birdseye on March 4.

Schlacter was charged with a Level 3 Felony count of Aggravated Battery and a Level 5 felony count of Batty with a Deadly Weapon.